Blood banks asking for donations for coronavirus prevention measures

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Amidst coronavirus prevention measures, Vitalant and other blood centers nationwide are urging healthy individuals to donate blood—and organizations to maintain scheduled blood drives—to ensure patients have the lifesaving blood they need.

“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer.

Representing all blood banks, the AABB Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism recently urged healthy individuals to make and keep donation appointments—and ensure blood drives continue.

Currently, all blood types and components are needed, with a significant need for platelets and type O blood donations.

Platelets have a very short shelf life—only five days. Type O-negative blood is the universal blood type, frequently used in traumas, that can help stabilize all patients.

In addition to barring non-healthy individuals from donating, Vitalant is alerting individuals not to donate if they have visited Mainland China, South Korea, Iran and Italy within 28 days, have had a COVID-19 infection, or been exposed to someone suspected of having a COVID-19 infection. View the most up-to-date donation eligibility information.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the risk of contracting COVID-19 is currently low,” Vassallo said. “Furthermore, due to the nature of the virus, it is highly unlikely that it can be transmitted through blood transfusions.”

“Sick hospital patients rely on blood donors—there is no other source for blood,” Vassallo said. “We need healthy individuals to donate blood, while following guidance from the CDC and other agencies.”

Healthy people are strongly encouraged to make a blood donation appointment by calling (877)-258-4825 or going online to vitalant.org.