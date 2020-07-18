Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower in New York City vandalized for second time

(CBS) — The Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City has been vandalized again. Video caught two women splattering blue paint on the new mural, which was also targeted earlier this week.

One of the women, 39-year-old Juliet Germanotta, was wearing a rainbow flag, a “Keep America Great” face mask, and an “All Lives Matter” shirt, CBS New York reports.

“It should be all lives. All includes Black lives, brown lives, white lives,” Germanotta said.

“If cops wanted to put Blue Lives Matter, Dumbo will say ‘no.’ De Blasio is Dumbo,” another woman said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday, sparking screams of outrage from some witnesses.

Germanotta had announced her plans to vandalize the mural on Facebook. “So this Friday, 4 o’clock at Trump Tower, operation paint drop,” she said in a video, showing cans of paint.

Police said four people were involved in the vandalism, according to CBS New York. Germanotta and two others, 25-year-old D’Anna Morgan and 44-year-old Luis Martinez, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief in connection to the vandalism. A 64-year-old woman was issued a summons for illegal posting of flyers.

The incident marked the second time the mural has been vandalized. Police recently put out more surveillance video of the suspect they’re looking for in the first incident — a man who splattered red paint on the mural on Monday.

The city’s Department of Transportation workers quickly repainted the mural after that incident, and they did again within hours after the second incident on Friday.

The city’s Department of Transportation workers quickly repainted the mural after that incident, and they did again within hours after the second incident on Friday.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ there is no more American statement, there is no more patriotic statement because there is no America without Black America,” de Blasio said, The Associated Press reported. “We are acknowledging the truth of ourselves as Americans by saying ‘Black Lives Matter.’ We are righting a wrong.”

President Trump said in tweets before the mural was painted that de Blasio “is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” and he predicted that doing so would “further antagonize” the New York Police Department, which, he said, “vividly” remembers the “horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs in A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon.'”

First published on July 18, 2020 / 10:45 AM