PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination.

They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park.

Sesame Place apologized in a statement after the video went viral, saying the costumes worn by performers can make it difficult to see below eye level. Park officials said they spoke with the family, apologized, and invited them for a special meet-and-greet with characters.

In the statement, the park also promised more training for its employees.

“For over 40 years Sesame Place has worked to uphold the values of respect, inclusion and belonging, the statement continued. “We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen and included when they come to our parks.

The park, designed to mirror the popular kid’s television show Sesame Street, is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.