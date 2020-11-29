Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday announced an all-female communications team aimed at bringing “diverse perspectives” to the White House.

Among the hires are White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, who served as deputy campaign manager for the Biden-Harris campaign, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who is on the transition team and served in the Obama-Biden administration.

In a statement, Biden called the team “qualified, experienced communicators” who will “bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

Harris added that they will communicate “clearly, honestly and transparently” as the country grapples with the pandemic and a series of other crises.

Symone Sanders, one of the most prominent faces of the Biden 2020 campaign, will serve as a senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Harris.

Also on the roster:

Elizabeth Alexander, a senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign who will serve First Lady Jill Biden’s communication director.