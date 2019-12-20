Live Now
Beware fake or copycat baby products for sale on Amazon

(CNN) — A car seat that fractured on impact, infant sleep sacks with zippers falling off, toy putty with dangerously strong magnets. In a months-long investigation, CNN found fake and dangerous baby products are turning up for sale on Amazon.

The seat we purchased is designed to look like a Doona, a sought-after brand of car seat that folds out into a stroller. The Amazon listing even used some of Doona’s own promotional images and it’s about $200 cheaper than the real thing.

Two pediatricians who watched this video tell us a child in the seat would have been at serious risk of head and neck injuries. We also showed the results to Doona.

“It’s unbelievable to see how a product that looks very much like ours performs completely different in a crash test,” stated a spokesperson.

We did put a genuine Doona through the exact same crash test in the same lab. It remained intact, meeting federal standards. Doona said this is not just an Amazon problem. It’s been working with various e-commerce forms for two years now to take down counterfeit products.

“We’ve taken down, just this year, more than 40 pages which had infringing products, fake products just on the Amazon platform alone. If you assume that each of these pages is up for three to seven days, then you’re talking about a good period of the year in which fake products, dangerous products, are being sold on Amazon.”

