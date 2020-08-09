Beaumont Police officer killed in head-on collision

BEAUMONT, Tx. (CNN/KFDM) — An investigation is underway into a head-on collision that killed a Beaumont Police officer and seriously injured another officer in the same patrol unit.

The officers were traveling north on Highway 69 in Beaumont at about 2:30 Sunday morning when another driver traveling the wrong way crashed head-on into their patrol unit.

One officer died at the scene, the other is in serious but stable condition. The driver of a Mustang that caused the crash, is in a hospital. Police aren’t releasing any names at this point.

The officer is the 18th Beaumont Police officer to die in the line of duty.

The last officer was Bryan Hebert in July of 2011 when a driver fleeing from police crashed into his patrol unit.