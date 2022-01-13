BCSO investigating death of two-year-old child

UPDATE: CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what they’re now calling the accidental shooting of a two-year-old child.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at a home on East 7th Street in Callaway.

Deputies received a call about an unresponsive child. When they arrived they found the child dead inside the home.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said the child died from gunshot wounds, but they are still working to find out exactly how this happened.

“We are trying to determine the facts and circumstances, interviewing people that were here at the house and conducting a crime scene investigation as well,” Ford said. “But this is certainly a very tragic event and we will be working to identify exactly what happened.”

Authorities have not identified the child. They’re continuing to investigate this tragedy.

Our previous story:

