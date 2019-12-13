Bath & Body Works having huge sale Saturday that’s bigger, better than Candle Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’ve got some good news for holiday shoppers: Bath and Body Works just announced a new and never-before-seen sale that’s arguably better than Candle Day.

Last Saturday the company held its annual Candle Day sale in which all 3-wick candles were $9 each in-store and online.

This weekend, on Saturday, December 14, Bath and Body Works is holding a sale on all body care products.

According to Refinery 29, all body-care products including shower gels, body cleansers, body creams, lotions, aromatherapy lines, and fine fragrances are selling for $4.95 each.

The deal impacts over 600 different products across fragrance collections

The news outlet says this sale will become an annual event, like Candle Day, and be called Body Care Day moving forward.

The body care product deals will be available both online and in-store. Many Bath and Body Works locations nationwide are also offering extended hours for the sale and will be opening their doors at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The deal does not have many exceptions or exclusions. Certain company-issued coupons can be applied to your sale purchase.

Click here for more or to find a Bath and Body Works location near you.