Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bath & Body Works having huge sale Saturday that’s bigger, better than Candle Day

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’ve got some good news for holiday shoppers: Bath and Body Works just announced a new and never-before-seen sale that’s arguably better than Candle Day.

Last Saturday the company held its annual Candle Day sale in which all 3-wick candles were $9 each in-store and online.

This weekend, on Saturday, December 14, Bath and Body Works is holding a sale on all body care products.

According to Refinery 29, all body-care products including shower gels, body cleansers, body creams, lotions, aromatherapy lines, and fine fragrances are selling for $4.95 each.

The deal impacts over 600 different products across fragrance collections

The news outlet says this sale will become an annual event, like Candle Day, and be called Body Care Day moving forward.

The body care product deals will be available both online and in-store.  Many Bath and Body Works locations nationwide are also offering extended hours for the sale and will be opening their doors at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The deal does not have many exceptions or exclusions.  Certain company-issued coupons can be applied to your sale purchase.

Click here for more or to find a Bath and Body Works location near you.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
54°F A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories