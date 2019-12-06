Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Barber rammed by car over haircut: ‘She was trying to kill me’

National

by: Peter Snarr

Posted: / Updated:

ANTIOCH, Calif., (KRON) – “She was trying to kill me,” were the words Brain Martin used to describe the moment when he locked eyes with a customer right before she rammed him with her car through a storefront window Wednesday.

Martin is the 29-year-owner of a barbershop and was completing a normal haircut on a boy who he’d seen for over a year, when his mother, Ruby Delgadillo, confronted Martin over a small nick on the boy’s neck. Martin says the small scratch was sustained because the boy wouldn’t sit still.

The argument escalated to the point of it spilling out onto the street when Delgadillo’s eyes “switched,” according to Martin. Delgadillo then proceeded to ram Martin through the storefront of a neighboring business, he said.

The attack left the 63-year-old with a broken leg, which required surgery to insert a metal rod, and a considerable amount of pain. Martin says he will stay in the hospital through the weekend before embarking on a months-long recovery.

Martin was bewildered by the incident, saying Delgadillo was normally a pleasant customer.

Despite the incident, Martin has empathy for the women and is urging anyone that hears about the story to leave her alone and to let the authorities do their job.

So far Delgadillo, of Brentwood, has evaded arrest as police search for her and her blue 2006 Toyota Prius with California license plate 8LHB387.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories