Baby Trend strollers sold at Target and Amazon recalled for fall risk

Posted: / Updated:

Recalled product.
U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

(CBS) — Baby Trend is recalling some strollers sold at Target and Amazon because of a potential danger to the children riding in them.

Both of the product’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller, according to a notice posted late last week by the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission.  

Consumers who purchased any of four models of black Tango Mini Strollers should stop using them immediately and return for a refund, the company said. The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

The strollers come with colored bonnet tops sold in Quartz Pink (model number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (model number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A) and Purest Blue (model number ST31D03A). 

Manufactured in China, about 2,000 of the recalled strollers were sold at Amazon.com, Target stores and online at www.target.com from October 2019 through November 2019 for between $100 and $120.

Consumers can reach Baby Trend at (800) 328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday. They can e-mail info@babytrend.com or go online at www.babytrend.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

