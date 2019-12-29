1  of  2
Official: 1 dead from plane crash in Maryland neighborhood

In this image made from video provided by the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, a firefighter walks around the scene of a small plane crash in the Lanham neighborhood, Md., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. The small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital Sunday, hitting a home’s carport and killing at least a person aboard the aircraft, authorities said. (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS via AP)

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital Sunday, hitting a home’s carport and killing the lone person aboard the aircraft, authorities said.

The plane came down in the neighborhood of Lanham shortly before 3 p.m., striking the carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services.

The plane and the carport caught fire, but the flames have been extinguished, he said.

Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear if someone was in the house at the time. The carport was attached to the house, Brady said. The identity of the person killed wasn’t immediately known.

The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to take over the investigation, according to Brady.

The home is near an intersection about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from an airport in College Park, Maryland. Lanham is in the northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C..

