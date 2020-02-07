Live Now
Audi recalls 107,000 US vehicles for new air bag problem

National

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

(AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 107,000 older vehicles sold in the U.S. by its Audi luxury brand because Takata driver’s air bag inflators could hurl shrapnel in a crash.

The vehicles may have one of the 1.4 million air bag inflators that Takata recalled in December. They have a new and distinct problem from previous Takata recalls, but still can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister.

The new problem has led to at least one death.

Many of the cars in the Audi recall are more than two decades old.

A statement from Audi Lafayette stated ” Owners affected by this recall will be notified of the recall starting on March 27, 2020 by Audi USA. They will be notified again once replacement parts are available to dealerships. This is the only information we have available at this time.”

