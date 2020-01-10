Attempted abduction of female jogger in southwest Austin

Live Now
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say someone tried to abduct a jogger just after 5 a.m. Friday near Escarpment Boulevard and Hillside Terrace Drive in southwest Austin. This is near Mills Elementary School.

APD says the jogger, a woman, was running south down the road when a dark-colored car pulled up beside her. The driver, a man, started talking to the woman, then tried to pull her into the car.

The woman fought off the man, and the driver left when another vehicle pulled up, APD says.

  • Scene from an attemped abduction on Escarpment Blvd and Hillside Terrace Drive where a woman fought off an attacker while on a jog Friday morning. KXAN photo
APD describes the driver as:

  • Middle eastern descent
  • 5 feet, 7 inches tall
  • Black hair, longer on top and a little shorter on the sides
  • Mid 40s-50s in age
  • Spoke with an accent

The car was last seen going westbound on U.S. Highway 290 shortly after the incident.

