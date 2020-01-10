Attempted abduction of female jogger in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say someone tried to abduct a jogger just after 5 a.m. Friday near Escarpment Boulevard and Hillside Terrace Drive in southwest Austin. This is near Mills Elementary School.

APD says the jogger, a woman, was running south down the road when a dark-colored car pulled up beside her. The driver, a man, started talking to the woman, then tried to pull her into the car.

The woman fought off the man, and the driver left when another vehicle pulled up, APD says.

Scene from an attemped abduction on Escarpment Blvd and Hillside Terrace Drive where a woman fought off an attacker while on a jog Friday morning. KXAN photo

APD describes the driver as:

Middle eastern descent

5 feet, 7 inches tall

Black hair, longer on top and a little shorter on the sides

Mid 40s-50s in age

Spoke with an accent

The car was last seen going westbound on U.S. Highway 290 shortly after the incident.