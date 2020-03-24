AT&T giving free wireless data to school districts to help students learning from home

(KLFY)– AT&T has announced that the company is giving free wireless data to school districts to provide to students as they adjust to learning from home.

Through May 22nd, qualified schools (K-12, colleges and universities) nationwide activating new lines for school-issued tablets, 4G LTE-enabled laptops and hotspot devices will get unlimited wireless data service for free for 60 days to offer their students.

The company is also offering:

Video Conferencing Help New customers in K-12 education, as well as healthcare and non-profit social services can get AT&T Office@Hand Premium for free to for up to 60 days. This provides fully integrated phone, fax, messaging capabilities and HD video conferencing for up to 100 users.

Home Internet The company has expanded their low-cost option for home Internet service, the Access from AT&T program to households participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start are eligible. They’re also offering new Access from AT&T customers two months of free service.

Distance Learning They’re launching a $10 million Distance Learning and Family Connections Fund. The fund launched with a $1M contribution to Khan Academy to help them improve and expand online learning resources to meet the growing demand from parents, teachers and students.



AT&T is also providing 60 days of free access and unlimited usage of Caribu, a video-calling application that allows family members to read, draw, and play games with one another while at different locations. For more information on their education offers, you can go to their website: https://about.att.com/pages/COVID-19.html#communities