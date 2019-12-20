Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Athens to rename high school football stadium in honor of Joe Burrow

National
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Jason Szenes)

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — The accolades for Athens native and current LSU quarterback Joe Burrow just keep coming.  

The Athens City School Board unanimously voted Thursday night to name the high school football stadium “The Joe Burrow Stadium.” 

According to a tweet by the school district, there will be a ceremony once the LSU season is over to commemorate the occasion.  

Burrow recently made headlines in his hometown for his speech during his acceptance of the Heisman trophy. 

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too,” an emotional Burrow said during the ceremony.  

A fundraiser set up in response to Burrow’s speech has raised more than $450,000 for the Athens County Food Pantry 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories