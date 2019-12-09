Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent heart disease or stroke due to brain bleed risk

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Aspirin regimens are no longer being recommended to prevent heart disease or stroke for healthy older Americans. Research shows it can cause severe bleeding inside your skull.

Thanks to the newly compiled information, the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology have changed their recommendation guidelines.

According to the study, taking a daily low-dose aspirin to help combat heart attacks and stroke might increase your risks of severe bleeding in your brain. In an analysis of past studies of over 130,000 people aged 42 to 74, given a low-dose aspirin or a placebo, those who took the placebo had a 0.46 percent risk of having bleeding inside their skulls.

For those who took low-dose of aspirin, the risk was 0.63 percent of developing bleeding in the brain.

People from Asian backgrounds and those with a body mass index under 25 had the highest risk.

A low-dose daily aspirin regimen had been recommended for older adults thanks to aspirin’s ability to prevent platelets from forming a clot in the arteries.

With this new evidence, aspirin is no longer recommended to prevent heart disease for healthy older adults who don’t have a high risk of developing or already have existing heart disease. And it may just be a waste of money, or worse, it could even raise your risk of internal bleeding or bring on early death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories