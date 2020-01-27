Artist with no arms and legs tries to spread positive message

“Art has the ability to speak when I can’t put words down. When words fail me, it can be a way to express myself.”

Minda cox is a 31-year-old artist in Bolivar, Missouri.

“I have loved art,” she said. “I love painting and drawing. I always have, but it wasn’t until my late teens when I started to study it more professionally, more seriously.”

But her method is a little unorthodox.

“I was born without arms or legs.”

Minda was born in India but was put up for adoption soon after.

“My mother adopted me,” she said. “My mother is an Episcopal priest. She is a single mom of five adopted girls. In my mother’s house, we all had various disabilities, my sisters. We were just never allowed to use our disabilities as an excuse as to not do, interact, and do things for ourselves. We were encouraged to be very independent.”

Which led her to believe she could do anything.

So she decided to seriously pursue art.

“People are always curious about how I eat, how I draw, how I brush my hair, how I put on my own makeup or how I dress myself but when they’re looking at my art, they’re looking at my art,” said Cox. “They’re not just looking at, ‘Oh this disabled person with no arms and no legs.’ I work a lot with pencil and pen. I learned to really control watercolor and I really fell in love with it. I put the paintbrush between my arm and my chin. The color and the paint, just watching it flow and watching it blend can be a really beautiful thing.”

Though Minda goes through life having to do things a little differently than most, she says most of the time, she still has a positive outlook.

“Of course I have struggles, but my life isn’t full of just pain and sorrow and I like to reflect that,” she said. “It’s very important that people understand that I don’t want to be set apart from the rest of the world. I want them to see people with disabilites, and not be afraid of them.”

Now, Minda is painting cards for Valentine’s Day. She says because there are so many bad things in the world, she wants to remind people that’s not all there is.

“People need to be reminded that there is love in the world. That’s what I would like people to do is approach people with disabilities and know that, hey, we are people. We want to be accepted like every other person. We want to be seen for our abilities as well as our disabilities.”