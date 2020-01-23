Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

National
Posted: / Updated:
Antonio Brown

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Authorities say NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown’s trainer has been arrested following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home. Hollywood police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Holt, and it wasn’t clear if Brown had a lawyer.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular-season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories