Army sergeant chases, holds down purse snatcher until police arrive

An army recruiter took service to a new level this week when he helped stop a purse-snatcher. His training kicked in when he confronted the suspect.

Kyle Boles, an army recruiter for a Michigan recruiting battalion, thought it was just a prank before reality set in.

“I saw these two elderly men chasing after the young boy and an older woman yelling and screaming ‘he has my purse,'” said Boles.

Boles took off, helping chase the thief down and then taking him down at the Men’s Warehouse in the mall. And then he held him down until police arrived.

“She was incredibly thankful and grateful and obviously with the holidays coming up and grandchildren, she was super happy and appreciative that people were helping to look out for her,” said Boles.

Boles tells me that knows his recruits would have done what he did. He also hopes others can learn from him.

The holidays are a prime time for thieves to strike.

So when you are out shopping, keep purses and wallets close to your body where you can see them.