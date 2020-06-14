Arkansas Walmart becomes pilot store for all self-checkout lanes

The goal is to speed up the process of checking out with less interaction.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas Walmart is being used as a test location to launch all self-checkout registers at its store.

A Walmart spokesperson said Walmart Supercenter Store #359 in Fayetteville is currently removing all of its traditional belt lines to replace them with self-checkout registers.

There will be no cashiers at the location.

Walmart says there will still be employees in the store to assist customers who need or want additional help checking out.

The goal is to speed up the process of checking out with less interaction, the spokesperson said.