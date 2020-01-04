Arizona officers bring five tons of snow to sick girl who can’t get to high altitudes

Live Now
CASA GRANDE, Ariz., (CNN/KNXV) — Police in Arizona stepped up in a big way this week to bring some winter cheer to a sick toddler.

When they learned a family in gilbert couldn’t make it out to see a recent snowfall because of the little girl’s condition, they decided to bring the snowfall to her.

Meet two-year-old Quinn Walker, and her mother Sandee.

“I’ve been tearing up all morning just watching her and her brothers happy,” said Sandee Walker.

She wanted to take the kids up to the high country to see the recent snowfall, but Quinn’s doctors said the trip, with the elevation, would be too much for Quinn. Sandee’s mother said Quinn looks completely healthy and normal, but you would never know that this little girl is fighting to stay alive. Quinn was born with left side of her heart missing. At just six days old, she had her first open-heart surgery.

Most of the time, Quinn’s on oxygen – so a trip to see snow would be tough. Quinn’s mom posted her disappointment on Facebook.

Casa Grande police officer Michael Bejarano said the department noticed, and they decided to bring the snow to her.

“Priceless. Just overwhelming,” said Bejarano. “Just to see her come out and have a smile and play in the snow and play with her brothers.”

Quinn is scheduled to have her third heart surgery in April and will likely need a heart transplant.

But for now, that’s a long way off.

It’s all about having fun … And snuggles.

