Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Arizona man accused of threatening congressman Adam Schiff

National
Posted: / Updated:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A March 9 trial date has been set for an Arizona man accused of making a threatening phone call to California U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff last year.

Federal court records released Tuesday said Jan Peter Meister was indicted on accusations that he called Schiff’s Washington office from Tucson around Oct. 1 and left an expletive-laden voicemail saying he planned to injure Schiff.

U.S. Capitol Police determined through caller ID and investigation that Meister left the voicemail, authorities said.

Prosecutors say police went to Meister’s home on Oct. 3 and he said he was intoxicated when he made the call and didn’t remember specifics of the incident. Court documents say Meister told authorities that he “strongly dislikes Democrats” and that he was probably upset about something he saw on Fox News.

The House launched its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in late September, and Schiff was one of the leaders behind the effort.

Authorities later searched Meister’s house and reported finding two handguns and a rifle plus more than 700 rounds of ammunition. They said Meister claimed the firearms and accessories belonged to his wife.

Meister, 52, later was indicted on one count of making a threat through interstate commerce. He’s also facing a charge of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court records show Meister served prison time beginning in 1989 for two separate sex offenses in Maryland.

Meister’s public defenders say there’s little evidence their client could have carried out the alleged threat against Schiff.

But prosecutors say that if convicted, Meister faces a five-year sentence over the threat and a 10-year sentence on the gun charge.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories