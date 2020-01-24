Arizona 11-year-old paid $40 to take morphine and fake a drug test for his grandfather

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) — An Arizona mother and grandfather are facing child abuse charges after police say they paid an eleven-year-old to take morphine.

According to court documents, officers responded to Lindbergh Elementary School in Mesa, Ariz., on Tuesday, after an 11-year-old student was showing signs of a drug overdose. The paperwork says the student told officials his grandfather paid him $40 to take half a morphine pill, and to urinate in a cup for him so he would pass his drug test.

Davis is prescribed the morphine, and reportedly told his grandson he didn’t want to test positive for marijuana, because if he did, he wouldn’t get any more of his opioids from his doctor.

The documents say the boy became very sick, throwing up five times at night and the next morning, but the report says his mother, Kiralee Ruck, still forced him to go to school. She admitted to police she knew Davis had been paying her son to take his drug tests. Both Ruck and Davis were arrested on child abuse, and Davis was also arrested for possession of marijuana.

Davis has been arrested numerous times. Mesa Police say they’ve responded to calls at the home at least six times in the past year, including for a reported assault, a welfare check, and two fights.