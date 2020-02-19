Breaking News
Drew Brees says he's coming back for 2020 season
APD: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 after attempted home invasion

by: KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say people living in a northeast Austin apartment shot three people breaking into their home, killing two of them. A man and woman died Tuesday night in the attempted home invasion.

The third person who was shot, a man, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police investigate after 3 people shot during an attempted home invasion. (KXAN photo/Tim Holcomb)

Police say the shooting took place inside a unit at the Creekside on Parmer Lane apartment complex at 10:30 p.m. Police say people inside the unit fired the shots but did not say who they were, how many people fired a gun, or how many shots were fired.

Police also did not say what the motive may have been that led to the home invasion or if the renters and people shot knew each other.

Police evacuated the other people living at the complex after the shooting but then later escorted them back into their homes one at a time.

IN-DEPTH: 2019 change in Texas law impacts gun owners at apartment complexes

Lawmakers passed nine gun-related laws during the 2019 Legislature. One law — House Bill 302 — prevents landlords at apartment complexes from being able to keep tenants or their guests from carrying a firearm.

This means that as long as the renters in this case possessed the guns legally, they cannot face consequences from their apartment complex for having the guns within their apartment.

