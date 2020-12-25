AP sources: Human remains found near Nashville explosion

Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville exploded early Christmas morning, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded flights at the city’s airport.

Authorities said they believe the blast was intentional. Three people were hurt in the explosion, which shattered windows and damaged buildings.

Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News they’ve found what appears to be human remains near the explosion site in Nashville. They’ve not indicated whether the remains are from someone connected to the explosion or from an innocent victim. The RV that exploded is pictured here. pic.twitter.com/wfUP48EH4d — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 25, 2020

It was unclear how the remains were related to the explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim. The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.