Amish mother killed, children injured after truck strikes horse and buggy

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (WRIC/CNN) — The community of Buckingham is mourning after a truck struck an Amish family in a horse and buggy.

Thirty-one-year-old Sylvia Yoder and her four children were traveling in a horse-drawn buggy Friday afternoon.

“It has become a popular transportation way over the last three years,” said first responder Jason Wharam of the Dillwyn Fire Department. “You see a lot of them these days.”

“They had just been to a Christmas play, and everything was going great,” said neighbor Raymond Allan.

A joyous occasion turned deadly when a 2015 Chevy pickup rammed into the back of their buggy. A man was thrown from the buggy. Yoder was killed on impact. Her four children, ranging in age from two to ten years old, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Wharam was one of the first responders to the scene and says the community is crushed by this tragedy.

“Buckingham is really a small community, a close-knit community. We always look out for each other.”

One of the horses in the buggy had to be put down on scene, and the other was taken to the vet.