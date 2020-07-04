American pride falls to record low, new poll shows

(CBS) — This Fourth of July, amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, American patriotism has fallen to its lowest point in nearly 20 years. According to a new poll, less than half of Americans are “extremely proud” to be American.

According to Gallup, pride in the U.S. is the lowest it’s been since the analytics company first measured it in 2001. The survey shows 70% of U.S. adults are proud to be Americans in the new poll, but just 45% said they are extremely proud.

While most people still say they are proud to be Americans, this marks the second straight year that the number of extremely proud Americans fell below the majority level. Results held relatively steady for years — between 81% and 92% — before sharply falling in 2017 to 75% during President Trump’s first year in office.

Democrats’ pride consistently measures far lower than that of Republicans, Gallup reports.

Just 22% of Democrats say they are extremely proud to be an American — a 10-point decrease from 2019 and half of what it was before Mr. Trump was elected. However, 76% of Republicans and 41% of Independents say they are extremely proud.

Men expressed their pride in higher percentages than women, at 48% compared to 43%. The most patriotic Americans are people 65 years and older, at 63%, while only 33% of people ages 18-29 reported feeling moderately proud to be American.

In terms of the eight aspects of the U.S. government that Gallup polls on, Americans are most proud of the U.S.’ scientific achievements — followed by the military, culture and arts, economics, sporting achievements and diversity in race, ethnicity and religion.

Americans said they are least proud of the country’s political system and health and welfare system.

“Record-low American patriotism is the latest casualty of the sharply polarized political climate in the U.S. today,” Gallup said. “While neither party group feels proud of the U.S. political system, politics may be affecting Democrats’ overall sense of pride in their country more than that of Republicans.”

First published on July 4, 2020 / 11:25 AM