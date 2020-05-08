1  of  2
UPDATE: Baby has been found in Alabama Amber Alert

UPDATE: Authorities have found the baby unharmed.

TALLADEGA, Al. (KLFY) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Alabama for a infant. Authorities are looking for Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, a four-month-old white female with a red birth mark on back of neck.

Cambrylln Mayfield was seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega, Alabama around 3:30 am on May 8, 2020 and is believed to be in extreme danger. An unknown white male took the car at gun point that Cambrylin was travelling in.   The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.  

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.

