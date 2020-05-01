AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing 2-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) San Antonio police are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who went missing early Friday morning.

According to Texas DPS, Aurora Lopez was last seen in the 8500 block of Tuxford in San Antonio around 12:50 am. Officials say she may be in grave or immediate danger. Lopez is described as a three-foot-tall Hispanic girl weighing 20 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Police have identified a suspect in this disappearance as Sherry McGill, 49. She is believed to be driving a 2012 black Honda Accord with KTR-2989 as the license plate number.

If you have seen them or have any information, please contact authorities.