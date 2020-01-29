Amber Alert: 3 women found dead, baby missing

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Police are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro, who was last seen in the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.

Investigators believe the newborn infant is with its father, Ernesto Caballeiro, though they weren’t immediately calling the man a suspect in the slayings, Miami-Dade police spokesman Chris Thomas said.

Police were searching the southwestern Miami-Dade County neighborhood for the man and baby.

Officials didn’t immediately release the names of the victims. They also didn’t say how the women were killed or how they were related to the child.

Ernesto Caballeiro may be driving a 2001 white Chevrolet Express with the Florida tag HETY13.

The passenger van has two decals that say “Nesty School Services” and “Caustion: Transporting Children.”

Andrew Caballeiro is 7 pounds, 20 inches tall and has dark eyes.

Ernesto Caballeiro is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see the Caballeiros, do not approach them and call law enforcement immediately.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts can call the FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.

