Allstate to payback $600 million in auto premiums to customers amid the COVID-19 outbreak

(WAFB) Allstate Insurance is stepping up and putting money back into its customers’ pockets during this COVID-19 pandemic.

It is using its slogan, “You’re in Good Hands,” literally.

The insurance company announced its Shelter-in-Place Payback where it will return more than $600 million in auto insurance premiums to customers for April and May.

The idea is that more people are “at home, driving less and having fewer accidents.”

We’ve been helping customers overcome unknowns for 89 years. And this year has been no exception. That’s why we’re doing more than ever to help customers in these challenging times. Find out more in the Allstate app or https://t.co/SfmQ8O5D0T. pic.twitter.com/EECxfwQSqR — Allstate (@Allstate) April 6, 2020

Allstate says that on average, personal auto insurance customers will receive 15 percent money back on their monthly premium in April and May.

The insurance company will automatically deposit money back into accounts or apply credits to accounts.

Allstate also says it is offering its customers free identity protection, payment relief and extended coverage.

“Allstate has been helping customers overcome catastrophes for 89 years since our purpose is to make sure they are in Good Hands. We have learned to move quickly and put people first,” said Tom Wilson, Allstate’s CEO. “This crisis is pervasive. Given an unprecedented decline in driving, customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place payback of more than $600 million over the next two months.

“This is fair because less driving means fewer accidents. We are also providing free identity protection for the rest of the year to all U.S residents who sign up, since our lives have become more digital.”