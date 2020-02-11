Live Now
Alleged college resume of Lori Loughlin’s daughter lists fake rowing achievements

Los Angeles — For actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, the evidence in the college admissions scandal is mounting. New documents from prosecutors show, for the first time, the lengths the couple allegedly went to in order to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. 

A phony resume is heavily redacted, but the graduation date of 2018 matches that of YouTube star Olivia Jade. The bogus document details an elaborate list of rowing accomplishments, including gold medals and top 15 finishes in the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, one of rowing’s most prestigious events.  

All the achievements could have been easily checked out. But USC’s associate athletic director at the time, Donna Heinel, is accused of being in on the scam.

Attorneys for Loughlin and Giannulli say the couple did nothing wrong and the half-million dollars they paid was merely a donation. Their trial is set to start in October. 

On Friday, a judge in Boston handed down the toughest sentence yet in the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors said Douglas Hodge, who is the retired chief executive of investment giant Pimco, paid Rick Singer $850,000 to get four of his children into Georgetown and USC. Hodge expressed his “deepest and sincerest regret,” but was still sentenced to nine months in prison.

