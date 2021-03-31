Albuquerque woman comes home to find stranger in her bedroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman came home to find an stranger in her bed. She snuck out without the intruder noticing, then quickly called police.

We’re now seeing lapel video from the Albuquerque Police Department responding to a call about a burglary in southeast Albuquerque. The last thing you want to come home to is a stranger in your house, unfortunately, that’s what happened to one Albuquerque woman in the Kirtland community off I-25 back in January when she found a man passed out in her bed.

When police got there, the video shows the intruder was fast asleep in her bedroom, unbothered by the bright lights and yelling, at least for a moment. Police say that man is 48-year-old Martin Copeland.

Copeland barely communicates with the officers but claimed at one point to live there, however, officers discovered that wasn’t the case.

Once Copeland gets up and walks out of the house he sits on the curb while the officer makes his way over to the frightened homeowner. Officers gave the homeowner the option to press charges and she chose to do leading to his arrest.

This isn’t Copeland’s first time being caught trespassing. According to police he’s racked up multiple charges including a few months prior he was arrested for again being caught in someone’s bed.

Copeland was given a mental health evaluation and found competent enough to stand trial. He is being charged with breaking and entering.