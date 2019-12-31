Alabama police officers under fire after creating controversial “homeless quilt”

MOBILE, Ala. (CNN/WALA) — Police officials in Mobile, Ala., are apologizing after a social media post by two officers went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Some took offense to the posting — saying the photograph and the comment that went with it mocked homeless people.

“We have to take responsibility for it, we did it,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste. “We have to own it at this point.”

Two mobile police officers in uniform holding what the facebook post calls a “Homeless quilt.” It’s basically a collection of hand-drawn panhandling signs from over a dozen homeless people.

“Those officers were given a mandate of addressing those concerns of panhandling,” said Battiste. “Unfortunately they took it to a level that they should not have taken it too and for that as the chief of police I apologize.”

Homelessness is an issue in Mobile and Baldwin counties, according to numbers from Housing First. More then 2,500 people came to them for help this year.

The organization is hoping this picture brings awareness to the issue and prompts donations and people to volunteer.

Mobile police say one of the officers in this now-viral post was praised back in June for buying a homeless man a drink on a hot summer day.

“The officers had a lapse in judgment we’ll address that through the investigation and we’ll make a determination did we do it out of malice or did we do it because we made a mistake,” said Battiste.

The chief also said the department’s position is to partner with community service providers to help provide the homeless with hope to improve their quality of life.