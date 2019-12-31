1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Alabama police officers under fire after creating controversial “homeless quilt”

National
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (CNN/WALA) — Police officials in Mobile, Ala., are apologizing after a social media post by two officers went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Some took offense to the posting — saying the photograph and the comment that went with it mocked homeless people.

“We have to take responsibility for it, we did it,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste. “We have to own it at this point.”

Two mobile police officers in uniform holding what the facebook post calls a “Homeless quilt.” It’s basically a collection of hand-drawn panhandling signs from over a dozen homeless people.

“Those officers were given a mandate of addressing those concerns of panhandling,” said Battiste. “Unfortunately they took it to a level that they should not have taken it too and for that as the chief of police I apologize.”

Homelessness is an issue in Mobile and Baldwin counties, according to numbers from Housing First. More then 2,500 people came to them for help this year.

The organization is hoping this picture brings awareness to the issue and prompts donations and people to volunteer.

Mobile police say one of the officers in this now-viral post was praised back in June for buying a homeless man a drink on a hot summer day.

“The officers had a lapse in judgment we’ll address that through the investigation and we’ll make a determination did we do it out of malice or did we do it because we made a mistake,” said Battiste.

The chief also said the department’s position is to partner with community service providers to help provide the homeless with hope to improve their quality of life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories