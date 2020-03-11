Birmingham Police officer shot, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: 2:35 P.M. – Birmingham Police Sgt. Mauldin says around 12:45 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had “a few occupants inside” who were believed to be involved in auto thefts.

Police say during the traffic stop, two of the three people inside of the vehicle bailed and ran from the scene. That is when they exchanged gunfire with the officer.

The officer was then shot by one of the suspects in the leg. Sgt. Mauldin says the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The second suspect who fled the vehicle is still at large.

1:00 p.m. – A Birmingham police officer was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest in Birmingham near Princeton Hospital.

The officer was transported to UAB Hospital. Birmingham Fire and Rescue say an injured civilian was also taken to the hospital. The extent of their conditions is unknown.

“These senseless acts of violence must stop,” Council President William Parker said in a Wednesday afternoon press release. “We are calling on all our residents to come together and unite against these hostile acts because this violence affects us all. We are offering our thoughts and prayers to the officer and their family during this difficult time. We are going to continue monitoring this situation closely and provide any support we can.”

Local law enforcement, including Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge, took to social media to extend their thoughts and prayers for the injured officer.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Birmingham Police Department this afternoon as they have had an officer shot in the line of duty. Please keep the Officer and family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/HfCz9WlMLA — Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) March 11, 2020

Tuesday’s shooting marks the second officer-involved shooting in Birmingham in nearly a month. Birmingham Police Detective John Finke was injured in a Jan. 26 shooting during a robbery near Woodlawn’s Church of Highlands Campus.

“Every day, the men and women of the Birmingham Police Department put on their uniforms and go to work for the citizens of Birmingham. They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Councilor Hunter Williams, who chairs the Public Safety Committee in a press release Wednesday. “We are going to continue to lift up this officer in our thoughts and prayers. As a Council, we must continue to find ways to support our men and women in uniform and make sure they have all the tools they need to stay safe while serving our residents.”

