Alabama man accused of taking photos of woman in public restroom

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a man followed a woman into a public restroom at the Tanger Outlets in Foley, Alabama and used his phone to take pictures of her.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, according to Foley Police. The woman told police the suspect held his phone under her stall and was trying to either record her or take pictures of her.

The woman’s husband saw the suspect running from the restroom, wrestled him to the ground, and pinned him there until officers arrived, police said.

Police said Patrick Scott Herron was trying to delete photographs from his phone when officers questioned him. Detectives said he later admitted to taking a picture of the woman.

Herron is charged with felony aggravated criminal surveillance and resisting arrest.

Herron faced similar accusations in Mobile County in 2015. In that case, Herron was accused of taking pictures and videos of girls at a restaurant.