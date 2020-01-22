Alabama hunter finds dog trapped in hole

NO. 1 IN MERCHANDISE: Whitehouse fans struggle to find Mahomes gear ahead of Super Bowl

Hunter says he's no hero after saving trapped dog while hunting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A dog was found this morning on the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area of Baldwin County.

The dog was found trapped in a hole. A hunter found the animal Monday morning off of Highway 112. He suspects the dog had been in the hole for a prolonged period of time.

If you recognize the dog please call 251-213-3896.





