Alabama fisherman hooks scuba diver, reels him up to surface

MOBILE, Ala. (CNN/WKRG) — A man in Alabama went scuba-diving recently and got hooked — not on diving — but literally caught on a hook.

He was spear-fishing over the weekend when he got snagged on a fisherman’s line. He got dragged to the surface and says he’s lucky to be alive.

“We had a snapper on a spear and myself on a hook,” said diver J.T. Thompson. “Can laugh about it now. I felt my neck jerk and immediately grabbed to see what it was, knew exactly what it was. We were actually the only boat when we pulled up, put our dive flag up, everything by the book, had two other boats come up as we were sitting there they essentially told us they were going to wait. We were going to go down do our thing and they would drop afterwards.”

Anglers and divers often share the same water but at a recommended 200 feet from the dive flag.

“We had just shot a snapper and we were trying to pull him in and get him on the stringer when I felt this guy go up into my neck,” said Thompson, holding the hook.

Thompson was 100 feet down when he got hooked, not only in the neck, but in his hand and his scuba gear. And now he was being pulled to the surface.

“The boat started backing off the wreck,” said Thompson. “They thought they had a nice fish on.”

In a matter of seconds, he and his dive buddy were pulled to the surface. The boat left without ever making contact with the divers.

“Caught many fish but never planned on getting caught, but I can say I know how it feels.”

Thankfully, he also knows what it’s like to be the one that got away…

The frightening incident won’t stop Thompson from diving. He said he’s going out again Friday.