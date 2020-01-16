Alabama artists strikes back at “homeless quilt”, raises nearly $4K for homeless shelter

Live Now
MOBILE, Ala. (KLFY)– Remember the controversial social media post of two Mobile, Alabama police officers posing with a “homeless quilt” they’d created?

Well, Alabama artist Abe Partridge created a painting after the post went viral that not only satirizes the situation but actually helps those that are homeless.

Using the painting, he decided to strike back at the negativity surrounding the post by raising funds for McKemie Place, a local homeless shelter for women.

Partridge auctioned off the original painting and decided to sell prints of it, with all funds going directly to the shelter.

Now, two weeks later, the auction is over, all prints are sold out, and a total of $3,950 were raised and donated to McKemie Place.

Partridge expressed his gratitude for the support in the Facebook post below:

