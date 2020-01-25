Live Now
Alabama 16-year-old charged with stabbing mother and brothers to death

MUNFORD, Ala. (CNN/WIAT) — A 16-year-old teen charged with alleged capital murder in the stabbing deaths of his 36-year-old mother and 13-year-old twin brothers appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Landon Durham faced the judge while he read the indictment, but it was at that very same moment when Jennifer Harrison and other family members of Durham broke down.

Harrison has been the only family member to speak on the family’s behalf. Most recently at a church prayer vigil for the victims.

“All we need right now is everybody to pray, pray that we can find the strength,” said Harrison. “Pray that my niece and my nephew are in a better place, and pray for Landon as he finds his way.”

After allegedly killing his mother and two brothers by stabbing them with a knife at a house in Munford, authorities say the teen then went to school after the morning slayings, which were not discovered until Tuesday evening, January 21.

Authorities have yet to release a motive for the murders.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28th where the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to force Durham to stand trial.

