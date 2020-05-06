Airbnb laying off 1,900 workers, 25% of its workforce, amid travel slump

Airbnb is cutting 1,900 employees, or about 25% of its workforce, as it faces “hard truths” including uncertainty over when global travel will resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Brian Chesky said in a memo to employees.

He added that the company’s 2020 revenue is likely to be less than half of what it booked last year.

“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Chesky said in the memo.

“Airbnb’s business has been hit hard.”

The company took steps such as raising $2 billion in capital and cutting costs, but Chesky said the company realized it needed to take additional steps because of the uncertainty of when global travel will resume. He added that it’s likely travel will “look different” when consumers once again start booking vacations.