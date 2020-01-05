Abused, starved Florida dog found on side of road trying to eat a blanket

COCOA, Fla. (CNN/WESH) — An abused black lab is beginning to recover at a Florida Humane Society — after she was found abandoned and starved on the side of the road.

Authorities are searching for those responsible for Daisy’s condition.

“She was starved. Food was withheld,” said Theresa Clifton of the Brevard Human Society.

Daisy, a two-year-old black lab, likes people.

But the people that owned her didn’t like her.

“Clearly, somebody kept her without food,” said Clifton. “Apparently, she was so starved that she ate pieces of blanket, just trying to get something in her.”

She’s now beginning to recover at the Brevard Humane Society.

It’s going to take awhile. A dog her size should weigh 50 or 60 pounds. She weighed 29 when found just before Christmas, abandoned.

“It’s just pitiful to see an animal, I mean she could lift her head a little and she wagged her tail,” said Clifton. “It just breaks your heart because there’s no need for it.”

It’s expensive to care for a dog in her condition, and the humane society, which runs on donations, could use some help. She’ll need a special kind of adoptive family, too.

In the meantime, authorities would like to know who’s responsible for daisy’s condition.

They remind us that people unable to care for a dog can always turn to a shelter before it comes to this.