Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Abused, starved Florida dog found on side of road trying to eat a blanket

National
Posted: / Updated:

COCOA, Fla. (CNN/WESH) — An abused black lab is beginning to recover at a Florida Humane Society — after she was found abandoned and starved on the side of the road.

Authorities are searching for those responsible for Daisy’s condition.

“She was starved. Food was withheld,” said Theresa Clifton of the Brevard Human Society.

Daisy, a two-year-old black lab, likes people.

But the people that owned her didn’t like her.

“Clearly, somebody kept her without food,” said Clifton. “Apparently, she was so starved that she ate pieces of blanket, just trying to get something in her.”

She’s now beginning to recover at the Brevard Humane Society.

It’s going to take awhile. A dog her size should weigh 50 or 60 pounds. She weighed 29 when found just before Christmas, abandoned.

“It’s just pitiful to see an animal, I mean she could lift her head a little and she wagged her tail,” said Clifton. “It just breaks your heart because there’s no need for it.”

It’s expensive to care for a dog in her condition, and the humane society, which runs on donations, could use some help. She’ll need a special kind of adoptive family, too.

In the meantime, authorities would like to know who’s responsible for daisy’s condition.

They remind us that people unable to care for a dog can always turn to a shelter before it comes to this.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories