NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) -- A 64-year-old man was medevaced by the Coast Guard after he was attacked by a shark about 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, according to a press release from the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:51 a.m. from personnel aboard a fishing vessel called the Moon Glow stating a 64-year-old male crew member had been attacked by a shark and was severely injured.