A 7-year old boy living in a domestic violence shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

FORT WORTH, Texas (WCMH) — A Texas domestic violence shelter is sharing a child’s heartbreaking letter to Santa.

According to SafeHaven of Tarrant County, the letter was found in the backpack of a 7-year-old child who is staying in a domestic violence shelter with his mother. The shelter shared the letter on Facebook in hopes of raising money for other families.

The child wrote of being scared of his dad. He asked Santa for books, a compass and a watch. He also asked Santa to bring him a ‘very very very good dad.’

