MANHATTAN BEACH, N.Y. (WPIX) — Community members on Monday demanded change in the wake of a Holocaust survivor’s death in a New York collision.

Jack Mikulincer, 99, was on his motorized scooter crossing a Brooklyn street when he was fatally struck by a BMW SUV just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Mikulincer was on his way to the Manhattan Beach Jewish Center at the time.

“I was next to him when it happened,” said Mikulincer’s friend and fellow Holocaust survivor Jehuda Lindenblatt, 85, to the New York Daily News. “I heard a bang and I see him fly and then he landed.”

Alan Weinberg, a friend of the victim, said Mikulincer was devoted to the synagogue.

“He was very devoted to the synagogue, was very devoted to going to prayer services every Sabbath,” Weinberg said.

Weinberg said Mikulincer survived the Holocaust and was a resistance fighter. He said to then have his life taken away on a Brooklyn street is devastating.

“Jack was a wonderful man,” said Weinberg. “It’s a horrible tragedy. I’m sickened by it; so is the whole community.”

The driver of the SUV was questioned by police officers at the scene but is not facing charges, reported The Hill. The NYPD told WPIX the investigation into Mikulincer’s death is ongoing.

Lawmakers are taking action to curb traffic fatalities. State Sen. Brad Hoylman, NY-27, is sponsor of Sammy’s Law. It’s named after 12-year-old Samuel Cohen Eckstein, who was killed by a driver in 2013.

“New York has mandatory minimum speed limits, which make no sense given the statistics and information that we have that lowering the speed limit will save lives,” said Hoylman. “Let New York City lower the speed limit to the degree we can make certain the very young and the very old are not struck down and these tragedies don’t persist here in our five boroughs.”

Last week, Sammy’s Law passed the Senate’s Transportation Committee. It continues to make its way through the legislative process. The law would allow New York City to lower speed limits to 20 mph citywide and as low as 5 mph on some side streets, like those participating in the Open Streets Program, which temporarily closes streets to cars.

“Why is Albany in charge of speed limits in NYC? And it just doesn’t make sense. NYC doesn’t have home rule,” said Hoylman.

Last year, there were 273 traffic-related fatalities citywide. It’s the highest number since 2013.

“I’d like people to follow the rules to stop at the stop sign,” said Weinberg. “There are people who are not always aware of speeding cars, they need to be more observant.”

Hoylman said the data shows speed limits save lives.

“Statistics show just 1 mile per hour decrease in a car’s speed can result in 17% decreases in fatal crashes,” said Hoylman.