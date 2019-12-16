Breaking News
Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

91-year-old receives high school diploma after dropping out to save family’s farm

National
Posted: / Updated:

At the graduation party, Hanson’s family and friends gathered to take photos and cut the cake.
WCCO

(CBS) — At 91 years old, Clifford Hanson attended a special graduation ceremony earlier this month — but it wasn’t for one of his grandkids, it was for himself. More than 70 years after dropping out of school, the grandfather from Minnesota received his high school diploma. 

Hanson grew up on a farm in Benson, Minnesota, and CBS Minnesota reports he had to drop out of school after eighth grade because his father was ill. He was tasked with saving his family’s farm — and he succeeded.

Hanson did well, got married and had several kids and grandkids, but he still wished he could’ve received his diploma. He told his story to a nurse at the senior living facility where he now resides, and she was touched.

“He was really defined by that moment of having to drop out of school, so I got to work thinking how can I change that thinking and celebrate how much he accomplished,” Tamara Pierre of Lake Ridge Care Center told CBS Minnesota. 

Pierre called the high school and it turns out they were happy to help. Benson High School decided to award Hanson an honorary degree. 

A special graduation ceremony was held in Hanson’s honor. Family and friends gathered around Hanson, who wore a red cap and gown and a boutonniere. Pierre presented him with his diploma and then the family took photos and cut into a graduation cake. 

Hanson’s family always knew he had it in him. “He’s a really smart man, really good values, he can do anything you put in front of him,” his son, Andrew Hanson, said. 

“He’s an amazing guy and I think he worked really hard to earn this,” granddaughter Ellie said. 

Hanson said he never thought he would reach this milestone. But there he was, 91 years old, tossing his graduation cap into a crowd. 

First published on December 16, 2019 / 9:18 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories