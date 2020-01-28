Breaking News
Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
9-year-old arrested, accused of stabbing 5-year-old sister while saying, “die, die”

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a 9-year-old Florida boy was taken into custody after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a knife because he said he wanted her die.

The Ocala Police Department says the boy stabbed his sister in the back on Monday. When asked why he did it, he told detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago.

The girl was alert and responsive before she was taken to a hospital. The children’s mother told detectives she had left their apartment briefly, and when she returned, she found the boy stabbing his sister.

The boy was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

A judge in the case has ordered a psychiatric evaluation as soon as possible..

