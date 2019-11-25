82-year-old grandmother sends man to hospital after break-in

Live Now
ROCHESTER, NY (CNN/WHAM) – An 82-year-old woman turned a would-be home invader into a hospitalized victim when he allegedly broke into her house. It happened in the Rochester, New York area last Thursday night.

Willie Murphy, says the man started knocking on her door asking her to call an ambulance. Moments later, she heard a loud noise, and claims the man was inside her house. “I hear a loud noise. And I’m saying to myself, ‘What the heck was that?’ The young man is in my home, broke the door.”

By the way, Murphy is an award-winning weightlifter who just won a competition earlier this year. She says she grabbed a nearby table. “I took that table, and I went to work on him. And guess what? The table broke,” said Murphy. Once he was down, Murphy said she jumped on him.

When officers got there, the victim needed medical attention. Murphy said, “He’s laying down already, because I really did a number on that man.” Police say the suspect was intoxicated and had to be taken to the hospital.

After all that, Murphy is not pressing charges.

