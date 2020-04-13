1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

#FrontlineHeroes

82-year-old grandmother goes viral during quarantine for ‘need more wine’ sign

National
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Kelly Muller’s 82-year-old mom, Annette has taken over social media by being the life of the quarantine party.

Muller, who lives in Ontario, Canada, snapped a photo and shared it in a Facebook post, which quickly went viral asking her mother if she needed anything from the store.

“She lives alone still in our family home,” Muller told Today. “That day, I pulled up and gave a honk to let her know I was there and she was ready for me. She had a sign all ready asking me to get her more wine.

“I wasn’t shocked to pull up and see her holding up a handmade sign,” Muller continued. “I asked her what kind, and she said, ‘Red? White? It doesn’t matter to me. They all taste the same!’”

Mama Muller has since gone viral with her post receiving over 200 thousand shares on Facebook and we are happy to report she did get her wine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar