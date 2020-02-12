Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

80-year-old Oregon widower loses $200K in romance scam

National

The scammer has not been located

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even as Valentine’s Day approaches, one Oregon man is not feeling the love.

An 80-year-old widower was “catfished” out of $200,000, according to the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. The man was swindled after an “unidentified fraudster” stole a Florida woman’s identity and befriended the man through online dating and convinced him to invest money in a business opportunity.

Authorities said the scammer convinced the man they were in a long-distance relationship over several months. The con artist then persuaded the man to support an art gallery in Florida, pretending to seek investors to cover $5 million in transportation costs to ship a 500-ton marble sculpture of a lion from China. The scammer told the man that all investments and then some would be returned after the sculpture sold.

Overall, the man made multiple payments over five months totaling over $200,000. He lost his entire investment and investigators have not been able to track the scammer down.

The ODCBS said romance scams typically target older individuals by gaining their trust and asking for money through social media and dating websites or apps. They urge consumers to do proper research before making any investments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
53°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories